WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Preview of Tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Washington, D.C.

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 23, 2024

Preview of Tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Washington, D.C.

WWE SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on FOX, broadcasting live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. This is the penultimate episode of the blue brand before the highly anticipated premium live event on August 31.

Tonight’s action-packed two-hour WWE on FOX prime time show will feature The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga defending their WWE Tag-Team Championship against The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins). Additionally, LA Knight will clash with Santos Escobar for the WWE United States Championship.

In non-title action, Naomi, Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair will take on Blair Davenport, Alba Fyre, and Isla Dawn in a six-woman tag team match. Plus, Cody Rhodes is set to confront Grayson Waller on “The Grayson Waller Effect” and show just how much of a “bad guy” he can be.

Latest Backstage Update: WWE Shows Strong Interest in Signing Ricky Starks

Ricky Starks’ future with AEW appears uncertain after a prolonged period of inactivity. Fightful reports that Starks recently decline [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 21, 2024 09:07PM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89002/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π