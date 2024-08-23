Preview of Tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Washington, D.C.

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on FOX, broadcasting live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. This is the penultimate episode of the blue brand before the highly anticipated premium live event on August 31.

Tonight’s action-packed two-hour WWE on FOX prime time show will feature The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga defending their WWE Tag-Team Championship against The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins). Additionally, LA Knight will clash with Santos Escobar for the WWE United States Championship.

In non-title action, Naomi, Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair will take on Blair Davenport, Alba Fyre, and Isla Dawn in a six-woman tag team match. Plus, Cody Rhodes is set to confront Grayson Waller on “The Grayson Waller Effect” and show just how much of a “bad guy” he can be.