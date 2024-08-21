WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Latest Backstage Update: WWE Shows Strong Interest in Signing Ricky Starks

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 21, 2024

Ricky Starks’ future with AEW appears uncertain after a prolonged period of inactivity.

Fightful reports that Starks recently declined an offer to split from Big Bill and feud with him, believing that a loss for Bill in such a storyline wouldn’t benefit the latter. Starks preferred a more amicable separation between the two.

Multiple media outlets suggest that once Starks’ AEW contract ends, he is likely to head to WWE, where interest in the star is reportedly high.

Late Tuesday, rumors circulated on social media claiming that Starks might already be a free agent. However, neither AEW nor Starks have officially commented on the matter, and no credible reports have confirmed his departure.

Corey Brennan of Fightful Select has disclosed that WWE NXT has shown "significant interest" in signing Starks as soon as he is available. Both Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill, close friends of Starks, have publicly praised his in-ring abilities, adding to the speculation of his potential move to WWE.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #aew #ricky starks

