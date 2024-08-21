Fozzy Set to Perform Chris Jericho's Entrance Once Again at AEW All In PPV Match

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW superstar Chris Jericho has announced that his band, Fozzy, will once again perform at Wembley Stadium, playing him to the ring ahead of his match against HOOK at the All In London pay-per-view this Sunday. This marks the second consecutive year that Fozzy will accompany Jericho’s entrance, following their performance before his bout with Will Ospreay at All In 2023.

"Last year, I did them both [wrestling and performing] at the same time when I played myself to the ring. We’re going to do that again this year as well. It’s live energy. Anytime you do something live, there is a certain magic to it. Jericho the wrestler is different from Jericho on stage. It is interesting to do them both within the same 20 minutes like we did last year and like we’re going to do this year. That’s why I don’t do it too often because there is a little bit of a switch that you have to have. It’s worth it. To say we’ve played Wembley Stadium twice. It’s a combined five minutes. Five minutes at Wembley, I think any rock n roll band, ever, would take that. Obviously, you want to do a whole set, but if you’re not Queen or Taylor Swift, I bet you anyone would take five minutes. We got to do that. It’s a great honor for us."

Jericho will be defending his FTW (For The World) Championship against HOOK, the title he captured at AEW Dynasty. Since winning the championship, he has successfully defended it against formidable opponents such as Minoru Suzuki and Katsuyori Shibata. You can check out Jericho’s full interview below.