WWE Raw Sees Viewership Decline for August 19th Episode, Key Demo Rating Falls

The viewership numbers for the August 19th episode of WWE Raw on the USA Network have been released.

WrestleNomics reports that the show attracted 1,641,000 viewers, with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This represents a decline in both metrics compared to the August 12th episode, which garnered 1,890,000 viewers and a 0.63 rating in the key demo. It's worth noting that Raw faced tough competition, airing head-to-head with the first night of the Democratic National Convention. The event was held at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, with an attendance of 13,000 fans, as per WrestleTix.

The episode featured CM Punk challenging Drew McIntyre to a strap match, Randy Orton taking on Ludwig Kaiser, and ongoing tensions between Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Judgment Day, all leading up to Bash in Berlin.