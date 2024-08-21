WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Raw Sees Viewership Decline for August 19th Episode, Key Demo Rating Falls

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 21, 2024

The viewership numbers for the August 19th episode of WWE Raw on the USA Network have been released.

WrestleNomics reports that the show attracted 1,641,000 viewers, with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This represents a decline in both metrics compared to the August 12th episode, which garnered 1,890,000 viewers and a 0.63 rating in the key demo. It's worth noting that Raw faced tough competition, airing head-to-head with the first night of the Democratic National Convention. The event was held at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, with an attendance of 13,000 fans, as per WrestleTix.

The episode featured CM Punk challenging Drew McIntyre to a strap match, Randy Orton taking on Ludwig Kaiser, and ongoing tensions between Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Judgment Day, all leading up to Bash in Berlin.

John Cena Confirms WWE Contract Extension

John Cena might be stepping away from in-ring action after his year-long farewell tour in 2025, but his connection with WWE is far from over

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 21, 2024 02:09PM


