Spoilers: Full Results from WWE NXT Taping for August 27 Episode

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE taped next week's episode of WWE NXT on Tuesday night, August 20, in Orlando, FL.

Below are the full spoiler results for the August 27 episode of WWE NXT, as reported by PWInsider.com.

Match 1) Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne) with Jazmyn Nyx defeated Meta Four (Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend.) During the match, Jakara did a dive to the outside and Fallon’s nose was bloodied from the dive with her needing a towel to clean it. They continued with the match with interference from Jazmyn allowing Fallon and Jacy to hit a double team move to put Lash down for the pin.

Match 2) Karmen Petrovic defeated Izzi Dame with a roll up.

Match 3) The Family (Channing Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino, and Adrianna Rizzo) with Tony D’Angelo defeated No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey, Myles Borne, and Wren Sinclair.) During the match, two mafia men came to ringside to talk to Tony and Tony went to the back with them. Luca pinned Borne following a shatter machine.

There was a promo with Wes Lee and Zachary Wentz with some referees and security in the ring to talk about their upcoming match at No Mercy. Wes repeatedly told Wentz that Wentz isn’t on his level. Wentz reminded Wes of when Wes nearly quit NXT three times when Wentz and Miguel came out on the last one. He also mentioned being there for Wes following Wes’s back injury. He was happy for Wes’s singles success. The promo got more heated with Wentz mentioning how he and Trey won the TNA tag titles together, something that Wes and Zach never did. Zach cut a firery promo about how he intends to now make sure that Wes doesn’t have more success in WWE while Wes intends to send him back to TNA. No pull apart and they were kept separated

Kelani Jordan came to the ring addressing Wendy Choo with Kelani not wanting to wait until Sunday. Wendy came on the screen and sent a hooded figure to the ring to fight Kelani. It was revealed to be TNA’s Rosemary. Rosemary didn’t have her traditional “Left Behind” TNA theme.

Match 4) In a non-title match, Kelani Jordan beat Rosemary via the split legged moonsault. After the match, Wendy Choo came back on the screen again with the lights going out. It showed blackness taking over Kelani’s video screen while Wendy’s face was on some of the other video screens. Wendy got in the ring when the lights came back on locking Kelani in a sleeper hold. Rosemary pushed the NXT North American Women’s title toward Wendy who held it. Rosemary and Wendy left together.

Match 5) Brooks Jensen defeated Malik Blade following a top rope elbow drop.

Match 6) Joe Coffey with Mark Coffey and Wolfgang defeated Je’Von Evans. Wolfgang and Mark interfered toward the end of the match with Je’Von almost scoring the springboard cutter on Joe but Mark pushed Joe out of the way while Wolfgang distracted the referee. Discus lariat got Joe the win following the distractions.

Joe Hendry concert was the last segment taped with Joe singing a song about Ethan Page making fun of Ethan in goofy photos of Ethan with action figures and in awkward positions. The main chorus at the end was “Ethan sucks, Believe in Joe, Ethan put on some clothes.” Ethan Page came out and interrupted the song as the fans sang that chorus toward him. He continued to run down Joe as they sang. NXT GM Ava came out and said because of Ethan’s actions with the referees, she is making a special guest referee for No Mercy’s world title match introducing Trick Williams. Joe Hendry laid out Ethan with a Standing Ovation before posing with the NXT title in the ring as Trick celebrated with him. The crowd sang the song at Ethan Page who took some time getting out of the ring to end the night.