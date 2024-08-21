WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
John Cena Confirms WWE Contract Extension

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 21, 2024

John Cena might be stepping away from in-ring action after his year-long farewell tour in 2025, but his connection with WWE is far from over. The 16-time World Champion revealed on the latest episode of the popular "Club Shay Shay" podcast that he has signed a contract extension with WWE, ensuring he remains part of the company long after his retirement from wrestling.

“I have such a trustworthy relationship with them,” Cena shared during the interview. “Over two decades. I am a champion of the brand. I love the company. It is my home.”

He continued, “They are my family. Even after 2025, I’ve already signed an extension to remain a member of the WWE family for the near, mid, and long-term future. I don’t think there will be a beat of my heart where WWE blood doesn’t come out of it.”

This announcement solidifies Cena's commitment to WWE, both in and out of the ring, for years to come.

Tags: #wwe #john cena

