John Cena Confirms WWE Contract Extension

John Cena might be stepping away from in-ring action after his year-long farewell tour in 2025, but his connection with WWE is far from over. The 16-time World Champion revealed on the latest episode of the popular "Club Shay Shay" podcast that he has signed a contract extension with WWE, ensuring he remains part of the company long after his retirement from wrestling.

“I have such a trustworthy relationship with them,” Cena shared during the interview. “Over two decades. I am a champion of the brand. I love the company. It is my home.”

He continued, “They are my family. Even after 2025, I’ve already signed an extension to remain a member of the WWE family for the near, mid, and long-term future. I don’t think there will be a beat of my heart where WWE blood doesn’t come out of it.”

This announcement solidifies Cena's commitment to WWE, both in and out of the ring, for years to come.