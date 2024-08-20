Randy Orton Discusses the Possibility of One Last WWE Match with John Cena

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During a recent appearance on Cody Rhodes’ What Do You Wanna Talk About? series, Randy Orton expressed his interest in having one final match with John Cena before Cena retires from WWE.

“100%. Funny story. I saw John before he went in there and did his retirement speech. I hadn’t seen him in a while. I didn’t know he was going to be there. We caught up in like ten minutes. Towards the end of the conversation, I was like, ‘Hey, what do you think?’ I had no idea he was… what did he say, between 30 and 40 dates? This Mania is his last Mania. I had no idea. For all I knew, he was going to be around, like me, for as long as his body will permit him to. Of course, he has other things going, and this is my life. Hats off to him doing the Hollywood thing. If I could, I would, but that takes a lot, and I have other priorities, and I don’t think I have it to give. I said, ‘What do you think?’ He said, ‘Randy, I’ve never pitched anything. I always do my best with whatever they give me.’ I’m like, that’s me. I’ve never had a pitch. I’ve never set myself up to be let down. ‘Hey writers, here is a six-page storyboard of everything I want to do for the next six months.’ Not once. I’ve always been very fortunate. They give me what they give me, and I do the best I can with it. That’s what he does. When I brought it up to him, I felt kind of like a mark. ‘You want to do one more?’ He shut it down right away and said, ‘If creative comes up with it, maybe we’ll do it.’ I said, ‘What’s your speech about?’ ‘Wait and see.’ Typical John. Watch the show to see what I have to say.”

Orton continued, expressing his desire to have a proper build-up for such a match: "I would love to work with the man and have a couple of TVs or more to set it up and really make something special of it. No matter how much we faced each other back in the day, almost to the point where people were sick of it, when people look back and think of it, ‘Orton and Cena was this amazing rivalry.’ To have that nostalgia come back and to do it for the fans, who I feel like they would appreciate it. We can go out there, have some fun, and tear the place down. I would love to do that. I guess, according to John, we’re just going to let, if it organically happens, it’ll happen. I think it’ll happen. I think it’s in the cards.”