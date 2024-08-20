Ronda Rousey Reveals Becky Lynch Singles Match Didn’t Happen Because “Vince McMahon Is an 80-Year-Old A**hole”

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Ronda Rousey recently addressed one of the most debated "what-ifs" in wrestling history. During her tenure as WWE Women’s Champion, Rousey was embroiled in a heated feud with Becky Lynch, which led to the first-ever women’s main event at WrestleMania 35, a triple-threat match featuring Rousey, Lynch, and Charlotte Flair. Despite fans clamoring for a one-on-one match between Rousey and Lynch, it never came to fruition.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Rousey was asked why WWE never booked a solo showdown with Lynch. She bluntly responded, “I don’t know, Vince (McMahon) is an 80-year-old asshole.”

When Van Vliet probed further, asking if there was "no love lost" between Rousey and McMahon, she did not hold back: “No. Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, Bruce Prichard. They can all suck a dick.”

However, Rousey had nothing but praise for Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, stating, "They’re fantastic, I love them."

