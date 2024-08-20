WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ronda Rousey Reveals Becky Lynch Singles Match Didn’t Happen Because “Vince McMahon Is an 80-Year-Old A**hole”

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 20, 2024

Ronda Rousey recently addressed one of the most debated "what-ifs" in wrestling history. During her tenure as WWE Women’s Champion, Rousey was embroiled in a heated feud with Becky Lynch, which led to the first-ever women’s main event at WrestleMania 35, a triple-threat match featuring Rousey, Lynch, and Charlotte Flair. Despite fans clamoring for a one-on-one match between Rousey and Lynch, it never came to fruition.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Rousey was asked why WWE never booked a solo showdown with Lynch. She bluntly responded, “I don’t know, Vince (McMahon) is an 80-year-old asshole.”

When Van Vliet probed further, asking if there was "no love lost" between Rousey and McMahon, she did not hold back: “No. Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, Bruce Prichard. They can all suck a dick.”

However, Rousey had nothing but praise for Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, stating, "They’re fantastic, I love them."

You can catch Rousey’s full comments in the interview below.

