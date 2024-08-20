WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Hall of Famer Declares CM Punk "Absolutely Not" a Cancer to Wrestling Locker Rooms

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 20, 2024

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray addressed the topic of whether CM Punk is a "cancer" in wrestling locker rooms—a question that has sparked much debate.

“There is a lot to dissect there. The word that jumps out at me is cancer. Cuz, that is a very very harsh word. Is CM Punk a cancer in wrestling, in wrestling locker rooms? I can only go off what I know of the guy. So, with Punk, I go by my own interaction with him. I go by his demeanor, his tone, his inflection, how I see him act with other people. And then I also compare that person to myself and my perception out there."

Bully Ray continued, "Do I think CM Punk is a cancer in a pro wrestling locker room? Absolutely not. CM Punk is a guy who is passionate about the professional wrestling business. He’s passionate about what he does. He is direct, he is intense, he knows what he brings to the table. And he expects you to bring something to the table too.”

Source: Quote courtesy of WrestleZone.com
