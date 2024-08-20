WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Michael Oku Responds to AEW Interest Speculation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 20, 2024

British wrestling sensation Michael Oku has been turning heads on the independent circuit, especially with his success at Revolution Pro where he holds the Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship. Recent reports from Fightful Select have sparked speculation that Oku and AEW have been in discussions, potentially paving the way for his appearance at this Sunday’s AEW All In PPV event.

Oku recently spoke about these rumors in an interview with GRAPPL, offering his perspective on the situation.

"My honest thought is that it’s very cool that those rumors exist and that they can be believed. AEW is a company that I would like to work for, and it’s cool that I’ve had a lot of experiences working with a lot of their talent or working close to them if you include the Jericho cruise as well."

Despite the buzz surrounding his possible AEW debut, Oku emphasized that nothing is set in stone just yet.

"Wembley Stadium, being anybody, the chance to perform at Wembley Stadium would be a really cool thing and that’s something that I would love to tick off and do. But, at the moment, it’s something that I’m open to and nothing more, nothing that is confirmed. Of course, that would be my answer if I was confirmed, because everyone lies in wrestling. [laughs] But, I’m putting it out there, that is what I’m saying, so I’ve said it."

You can check out Oku’s full interview below.

