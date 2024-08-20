WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Backstage Update After August 19th WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 20, 2024

The August 19th episode of WWE Raw was held in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, featuring top stars such as CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, Randy Orton, GUNTHER, Sheamus, and more.

Following the event, WrestleVotes released a report with several backstage notes and updates about the show, summarized below:

- WWE executives were highly impressed with the South Florida crowd, noting their enthusiastic reactions throughout the night.

- CM Punk’s promo received positive feedback, especially for its emphasis on WWE’s strong presence at Fanatics Fest. Additional reports highlighted that WWE stars drew the largest crowds all weekend long.

- Liv Morgan earned significant praise from management for the "raw intensity" she displayed during Judgment Day's attack on Priest and Ripley.

Tags: #wwe #raw

