Backstage Update After August 19th WWE Raw

The August 19th episode of WWE Raw was held in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, featuring top stars such as CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, Randy Orton, GUNTHER, Sheamus, and more.

Following the event, WrestleVotes released a report with several backstage notes and updates about the show, summarized below:

- WWE executives were highly impressed with the South Florida crowd, noting their enthusiastic reactions throughout the night.

- CM Punk’s promo received positive feedback, especially for its emphasis on WWE’s strong presence at Fanatics Fest. Additional reports highlighted that WWE stars drew the largest crowds all weekend long.

- Liv Morgan earned significant praise from management for the "raw intensity" she displayed during Judgment Day's attack on Priest and Ripley.