WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

The Road to WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 Heats Up Tonight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 20, 2024

The Road to WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 Heats Up Tonight

The journey to WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 continues tonight.

WWE NXT is back this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network, broadcasting live from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Here’s what to expect on tonight’s two-hour prime time Tuesday night show:

- Wendy Choo faces off against Lola Vice

- Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis takes on Dion Lennox

- Hank Walker & Tank Ledger square off against Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

- NXT Title #1 Contender Match: Joe Hendry vs. Wes Lee vs. Pete Dunne

- Chase U (Ridge Holland & Andre Chase) celebrate their NXT Tag Team Title victory

- No Mercy Gauntlet Eliminator Match: Jaida Parker vs. Wren Sinclair vs. Adriana Rizzo vs. Karmen Petrovic vs. Kendal Grey vs. Sol Ruca

The Undertaker Predicts Ludwig Kaiser Will Be "Special" After In-Depth Chat at WWE Raw

The Undertaker is a fan of Ludwig Kaiser and recently expressed his admiration during an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast. He shared th [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 19, 2024 10:35PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88980/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π