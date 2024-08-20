The Road to WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 Heats Up Tonight

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 20, 2024

The journey to WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 continues tonight.

WWE NXT is back this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network, broadcasting live from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Here’s what to expect on tonight’s two-hour prime time Tuesday night show:

- Wendy Choo faces off against Lola Vice

- Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis takes on Dion Lennox

- Hank Walker & Tank Ledger square off against Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

- NXT Title #1 Contender Match: Joe Hendry vs. Wes Lee vs. Pete Dunne

- Chase U (Ridge Holland & Andre Chase) celebrate their NXT Tag Team Title victory

- No Mercy Gauntlet Eliminator Match: Jaida Parker vs. Wren Sinclair vs. Adriana Rizzo vs. Karmen Petrovic vs. Kendal Grey vs. Sol Ruca