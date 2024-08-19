The Undertaker Predicts Ludwig Kaiser Will Be "Special" After In-Depth Chat at WWE Raw

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Undertaker is a fan of Ludwig Kaiser and recently expressed his admiration during an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast. He shared that he had a lengthy conversation with Kaiser when WWE Raw was in Austin, Texas, last week.

“I’m high on (Kaiser) too. Obviously, Gunther is a little bit farther along, but keep an eye on Kaiser. I think he’s going to be special. He’s easy to hate,” Undertaker said.

Taker also appreciated Kaiser's receptiveness to his advice: “What was really refreshing to me was I was giving him my perspective on what he should be doing, and he was like, ‘That’s what I’ve been feeling, I’ve been feeling all of this.’ And he’s just been waiting for his opportunity because he’s been in the shadow of Gunther.”

During last week’s WWE Raw, Kaiser hinted at unfinished business with Sheamus during a backstage segment, which led to Pete Dunne attacking Sheamus. A match between Sheamus and Dunne is set for tonight's Raw.

Undertaker didn’t just stop at praising Kaiser; he also had high praise for Kaiser’s Imperium teammate, Gunther, during the podcast.

“Gunther, he’s the real deal. He’s a throwback. I thought (his winning the title at SummerSlam) was a good move. Damian was protected in it. The finish got a little bit screwed up, but Damian was protected, got the title on Gunther, and now the table is being set,” Undertaker commented.