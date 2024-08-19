Rumor Debunked: Asuka's WWE Status Clarified Amid Recovery from Surgery

WWE star Asuka sustained a knee injury during the March 15th, 2024 edition of SmackDown but continued to compete until the 2024 Backlash Premium Live Event. Following Backlash, Asuka revealed that she had undergone surgery to address the injury.
This week, Viper Reports of PWN (@HashtagPWN) debunked a rumor regarding Asuka’s status with WWE, stating:
"Asuka has not been silently released by WWE, contrary to some of the recent rumors circulating. She has been out with a knee injury, which both Sean Ross Sapp and I confirmed a couple of months ago. She is not expected back on WWE TV this year."
According to PWInsider.com, Asuka has been moved to the “miscellaneous” section of WWE's internal roster as she continues to recover from surgery. Meanwhile, her stable, Damage CTRL, has officially transitioned to babyfaces after spending the last two years as heels.
