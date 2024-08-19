Matt Cardona Seeks Spot in TNA Wrestling's WWE NXT Crossovers

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Matt Cardona is eager to join the ongoing WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling crossovers.

In a recent interview on the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling program, "The Indy God" shared his thoughts on his return to TNA Wrestling after spending several months recovering from an injury.

“There’s no good time to get injured, but that was certainly not a good time. I had just come back to TNA, I was just celebrating, so to speak, my four years of being released from WWE,” Cardona said. “I put out a video that got over a million views, but then I had to announce, oh, that video was great. Thanks for watching, by the way, I’m hurt and am gonna be out six to eight months. I busted my ass and I’m coming back in four months. My return match is next Sunday for GCW. Yeah, the doctor said six to eight months, I did it in four because I’m hustling. I love the hustle, I love the grind.”

Cardona also expressed his desire to be involved in the TNA Wrestling and WWE NXT crossovers, mentioning talents like Joe Hendry and Jordynne Grace who have been appearing on both platforms.

“I have so much more I want to accomplish,” he said. “I see that TNA is absolutely killing it with NXT, I wanna be a part of that. I want to get back in TNA, especially when Steph De Lander, my partner, my property, is marrying PCO behind my back. I gotta go and see what’s up over there.”

