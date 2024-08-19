Triple H Reveals WWE’s Strategy to Engage Fans of All Ages

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Triple H knows how to play the game. In a recent interview with Full Press Wrestling, the current WWE Chief Content Officer discussed his approach to appealing to a diverse audience.

The 14-time world champion emphasized that the most challenging aspect of WWE’s creative direction is ensuring that the product resonates with all age groups—from 60-year-olds to children and everyone in between.

"The tricky part about what we do is you’ve got to have something for the 60-year-old, you’ve gotta have something for the 40-year-old, you’ve gotta have something for the 30, 20, and you gotta have something for the 10 and 6-year-old. You’ve gotta have a little bit of something for everybody. The characters, the storylines. You never want to age yourself out; you don’t want to shoot yourself [in the foot by being] too kiddy because even the kids won’t like it then, right? They don’t want somebody pandering to them. You’ve got to have something that crosses everything, and it’s the trick of what we do—a little something for everyone."

This aligns with recent reports indicating that Triple H closely monitors social media during WWE shows and PLEs to gauge audience reactions.