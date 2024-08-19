WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Pat McAfee Set to Call His Last WWE Raw 'For a While'

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 19, 2024

Pat McAfee is stepping away from his WWE duties once again.

McAfee took to Instagram stories today to announce that tonight's episode of WWE Raw will be his last for a while. McAfee, who has been a panelist on ESPN’s College GameDay since 2022, recently confirmed that he will be returning to the show for the upcoming football season.

"All right, last Monday Night Raw Monday for a bit," McAfee shared. "Very bummed out that tonight will be my last trip to that wonderful WWE family for a while. All right, let’s have a day. I’m bummed out. Football season is starting, which is awesome. But the WWE family is where I’m supposed to be. And I know that, and I hope they do too."

The first College GameDay episode of the season will broadcast live from Ireland this Saturday.

A former NFL player and current sports media superstar, McAfee has been part of the WWE Raw commentary team alongside Michael Cole.

Joe Tessitore, an ESPN/ABC broadcaster, will take over as the new play-by-play voice of Raw starting September 2nd, while Cole will transition to SmackDown. When Raw premieres on Netflix in January 2025, Cole will return to Raw, and Tessitore will move to SmackDown. January also marks the end of the college football season.

