Preview: WWE Raw Tonight Live from Sunrise, FL

The road to WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 makes a stop in “The Sunshine State” tonight, as WWE Monday Night Raw broadcasts live from the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, starting at 8/7c on the USA Network.
Tonight’s action-packed three-hour show will feature:
- Sheamus facing off against Pete Dunne
- A special appearance by Randy Orton
- Ivy Nile taking on Maxxine Dupri
- The New Day & Odyssey Jones battling Karrion Kross & AOP
- CM Punk delivering a "can't miss message" to Drew McIntyre
- Unholy Union defending the WWE Women’s Tag Titles against Damage CTRL and Pure Fusion Collective
⚡ Charlotte Flair’s Expected WWE Return Date Revealed After Injury Recovery
Multiple-time WWE Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair sustained a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in December 2023 and has been recovering fr [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 19, 2024 12:47PM
