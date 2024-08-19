WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Preview: WWE Raw Tonight Live from Sunrise, FL

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 19, 2024

The road to WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 makes a stop in “The Sunshine State” tonight, as WWE Monday Night Raw broadcasts live from the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, starting at 8/7c on the USA Network.

Tonight’s action-packed three-hour show will feature:

- Sheamus facing off against Pete Dunne

- A special appearance by Randy Orton

- Ivy Nile taking on Maxxine Dupri

- The New Day & Odyssey Jones battling Karrion Kross & AOP

- CM Punk delivering a "can't miss message" to Drew McIntyre

- Unholy Union defending the WWE Women’s Tag Titles against Damage CTRL and Pure Fusion Collective

