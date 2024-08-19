WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Charlotte Flair’s Expected WWE Return Date Revealed After Injury Recovery

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 19, 2024

Multiple-time WWE Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair sustained a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in December 2023 and has been recovering from knee surgery. Initially, it was believed that Charlotte would be sidelined for nine months.

Regarding her return, Viper Reports of PWN (@HashtagPWN) shared this update:

"Charlotte Flair’s current return timetable has her back and ready to go around November. I haven’t heard of a specific date, but when the time comes, I will update on this further. The last I heard, she was expected to return to the SmackDown brand."

