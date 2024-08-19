WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ivy Nile vs. Maxxine Dupri Announced For Tonight's WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 19, 2024

Ivy Nile vs. Maxxine Dupri Announced For Tonight's WWE Raw

In a TikTok video, WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri announced that she’ll be facing her former friend, Ivy Nile, on tomorrow’s episode of Raw in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. You can check out the video she shared below.

WWE Raw will take place tonight at Fort Lauderdale’s FLA Live Arena, with the live broadcast starting at 8:00 PM EST on USA Network. Here's the updated lineup:

- WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Unholy Union vs. Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective

- New Day & Odyssey Jones vs. Karrion Kross & AOP

- Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne

- Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivy Nile

- CM Punk delivers a “can’t miss message” to Drew McIntyre

- Randy Orton appears

Tags: #wwe #raw

