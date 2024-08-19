WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Triple H’s Behind-the-Scenes Strategy: Monitoring Social Media During WWE Shows

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 19, 2024

Triple H’s Behind-the-Scenes Strategy: Monitoring Social Media During WWE Shows

A recent report sheds light on an intriguing behind-the-scenes practice in WWE.

According to PWInsider, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H keeps a close eye on social media during Raw, SmackDown, and PLEs, with a particular focus on how the audience is reacting—or not reacting. This hands-on approach allows the 14-time world champion to assess the effectiveness of various acts and make adjustments as needed, based on both live crowd and online feedback.

While specific examples weren't provided, Triple H did acknowledge in the WWE WrestleMania XL: Behind The Curtain documentary that he pays attention when a segment doesn't resonate with the audience and takes action to steer things in the right direction.

Potential New Name Revealed for Bobby Lashley and MVP’s Post-WWE Faction

Bobby Lashley and MVP were recently moved to the Alumni section of WWE.com, following reports that their contracts had expired. It has now b [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 17, 2024 12:25PM


Tags: #wwe #triple h #paul levesque

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88969/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π