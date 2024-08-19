Triple H’s Behind-the-Scenes Strategy: Monitoring Social Media During WWE Shows

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A recent report sheds light on an intriguing behind-the-scenes practice in WWE.

According to PWInsider, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H keeps a close eye on social media during Raw, SmackDown, and PLEs, with a particular focus on how the audience is reacting—or not reacting. This hands-on approach allows the 14-time world champion to assess the effectiveness of various acts and make adjustments as needed, based on both live crowd and online feedback.

While specific examples weren't provided, Triple H did acknowledge in the WWE WrestleMania XL: Behind The Curtain documentary that he pays attention when a segment doesn't resonate with the audience and takes action to steer things in the right direction.