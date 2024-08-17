WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Potential New Name Revealed for Bobby Lashley and MVP’s Post-WWE Faction

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 17, 2024

Bobby Lashley and MVP were recently moved to the Alumni section of WWE.com, following reports that their contracts had expired. It has now been confirmed that both men have officially left WWE.

While the duo can no longer use the name "The Hurt Business" since WWE owns the trademark, a similar name is reportedly in the works. Totally Harmless Concept, a company that previously filed trademarks for MVP and "Ghetto Strong Style" (MVP’s theme song in NJPW), has now filed a trademark for the term "The Hurt Syndicate."

The trademark covers a wide range of clothing and accessories, including "tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, ties as clothing, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands as clothing; bandanas."

