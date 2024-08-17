Potential New Name Revealed for Bobby Lashley and MVP’s Post-WWE Faction

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Bobby Lashley and MVP were recently moved to the Alumni section of WWE.com, following reports that their contracts had expired. It has now been confirmed that both men have officially left WWE.

While the duo can no longer use the name "The Hurt Business" since WWE owns the trademark, a similar name is reportedly in the works. Totally Harmless Concept, a company that previously filed trademarks for MVP and "Ghetto Strong Style" (MVP’s theme song in NJPW), has now filed a trademark for the term "The Hurt Syndicate."

The trademark covers a wide range of clothing and accessories, including "tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, ties as clothing, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands as clothing; bandanas."