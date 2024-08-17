WWE and AEW Set to Clash with Simultaneous Events in Orlando

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The August 16th, 2024 edition of WWE Smackdown took place at the Kia Center in Orlando, FL. During the event, WWE announced they would be returning to the venue for a "Holiday Tour" live show on Saturday, December 28th. According to Twitter/X user Jacob Cohen, tickets for this event were made available to fans who attended Smackdown.

In an interesting twist, AEW will also be in Orlando on December 28th, holding their World’s End 2024 PPV at the Addition Financial Arena. Despite being announced on April 11th, tickets for AEW’s World’s End event have not yet gone on sale.