WWE Hall of Famer Afa Anoa’i Passes Away Aged 81

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 16, 2024

WWE Hall of Famer, Afa Anoa’i, best known as Afa The Wild Samoan, has died at the age of 81. His son, Samu, confirmed the news today.

Afa, one half of the legendary tag team The Wild Samoans with his brother Sika, was a WWE Hall of Famer. The duo captured multiple tag team championships during their illustrious careers. Saldy, Sika passed away just two months ago on June 25th.

In a statement, Samu said, “It is with deepest regret that we announce the passing of my father Afa Anoai Sr. It was a peaceful transition and he was surrounded by loved ones. Please respect our privacy as we morn our father.”

Our condolences to the Anoa’i family. 

Source: facebook.com
