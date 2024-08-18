WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CM Punk Slams ‘Cancer’ Label: "That’s All Bullshit"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 18, 2024

CM Punk is eager to set the record straight.

The Second City Saint made a surprising return to WWE in November 2023, following his tumultuous exit from AEW just a few months earlier in August. During an interview on the Masked Man Show, Punk addressed the rumors about his so-called ‘cancerous reputation’ and how some speculated that he brought that negativity into WWE after his issues in AEW.

"That’s all bullshit. None of that stuff is reality. ‘Oh, he’s a cancer.’ Listen, not everybody gets nice me. I treat you accordingly. If you’re a piece of shit, and you act that way to me, I will treat you that way. If you’re nice, you’re smiling, you want to have a good time, let’s have a good time. I’m all hugs. It’s not like I’m two different people, there are just certain people, the ones that spread those lies and say those things about me, because they can’t control me and they can’t control the things I do and say. They absolutely hate that, so they try to control the way other people feel or see me. It’s bullshit. You’re going to have to make your own judgment and draw your own conclusion."

Several top WWE figures, including fellow superstars, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels, have praised Punk for being a pleasure to work with since his return to the company. Additionally, during the interview, Punk issued a challenge to Steve Austin, stating that he’d like to have a match with him and put him to sleep.

