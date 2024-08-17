WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Roman Reigns Shares Heartfelt Statement on the Passing of His Uncle Afa Anoa’i

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 17, 2024

Roman Reigns Shares Heartfelt Statement on the Passing of His Uncle Afa Anoa'i

On Friday, it was announced that WWE Hall of Famer Afa Anoa’i, one half of the legendary Wild Samoans, has passed away. Roman Reigns responded to the news on Twitter/X with a heartfelt message:

"Our family has suffered another great loss with the passing of my uncle and WWE Hall of Famer, Gataivasā Afa Amituana’i Anoa’i. We thank everyone for their support and are comforted knowing that he now rests in peace. Afa and my father, Pola’ivao Leati Sika Anoa’i, were not only loving brothers but also the greatest tag team of their generation. Now, they are reunited together in heaven.

Rest in Power, Wild Samoans."

WWE Hall of Famer Afa Anoa’i Passes Away Aged 81

WWE Hall of Famer, Afa Anoa’i, best known as Afa The Wild Samoan, has died at the age of 81. His son, Samu, confirmed the news today. [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 16, 2024 08:12PM


Tags: #wwe #afa anoai #the wild samoans #afa #roman reigns

