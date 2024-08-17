Roman Reigns Shares Heartfelt Statement on the Passing of His Uncle Afa Anoa’i

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On Friday, it was announced that WWE Hall of Famer Afa Anoa’i, one half of the legendary Wild Samoans, has passed away. Roman Reigns responded to the news on Twitter/X with a heartfelt message:

"Our family has suffered another great loss with the passing of my uncle and WWE Hall of Famer, Gataivasā Afa Amituana’i Anoa’i. We thank everyone for their support and are comforted knowing that he now rests in peace. Afa and my father, Pola’ivao Leati Sika Anoa’i, were not only loving brothers but also the greatest tag team of their generation. Now, they are reunited together in heaven.

Rest in Power, Wild Samoans."