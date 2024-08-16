WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Planning Strap Match Between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk at Bash in Berlin

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 16, 2024

WWE is reportedly planning a significant stipulation for the upcoming rematch between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre.

According to Wrestle Purists and later corroborated by the Wrestling Observer, the current plan is for Punk and McIntyre to settle their heated rivalry in a Strap Match. This comes after the intense events of the August 12th episode of Raw, where Punk viciously whipped McIntyre with a belt, leaving visible welts on the Scottish Warrior's back. The feud, which has been brewing since January, escalated further following their clash at WWE SummerSlam, where McIntyre emerged victorious.

As of now, WWE, Punk, and McIntyre have not officially confirmed the match. It's also unclear if the rivalry will continue beyond Bash in Berlin, potentially extending to WWE's upcoming Bad Blood event.

Tags: #wwe #bash in berlin #berlin #germany #strap match #drew mcintyre #cm punk

