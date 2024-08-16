WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Expands Championship Belt Partnership to Include NCAA

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 16, 2024

Following successful collaborations with the NFL, NHL, and other major sports organizations, WWE has now reached an exciting new agreement to bring custom replica championship belts to the NCAA.

This groundbreaking partnership will allow college sports fans and athletes to celebrate their victories with WWE's iconic championship belts, adding a new level of prestige and excitement to the collegiate sports scene.

The official press release with all the details was issued today.

WWE UNVEILS COLLEGIATE LEGACY TITLE BELTS
 

Officially Licensed Products Now Available for Purchase at WWEShop.com & Fanatics.com Ahead of 2024 College Football Season

STAMFORD, Conn., August 16, 2024 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today unveiled collegiate WWE legacy title belts featuring the official branding and colors of select schools from the Southeastern Conference, Big Ten Conference, Big 12 Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference, including Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Colorado.

The officially licensed products are available for purchase today at WWEShop.com and Fanatics.com ahead of the 2024 college football season.

Additional schools include Oklahoma, West Virginia, Penn State, North Carolina, Michigan State, Nebraska, Florida State, Florida, LSU, Tennessee, Miami, Oregon and Kentucky.

The collegiate WWE legacy title belts will be on display at Fanatics Fest NYC Aug. 16-18 at Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City.


