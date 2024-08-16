Randy Orton Shares His Vision for Retirement from WWE

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

When you're 44 years old in the demanding world of professional wrestling, retirement is always looming on the horizon.

Randy Orton understands this reality, and he recently discussed it during an appearance on Cody Rhodes' WWE digital series, "So, What Do You Want To Talk About?"

In a candid conversation with “The American Nightmare,” over a few glasses of Wheatley vodka, Orton addressed his potential WWE retirement.

“To be honest, I want to keep doing this as long as I can,” Orton said. “We’ve talked about my wife Kim a few times, and she’s told me, ‘When it’s time to hang them up, I’ll let you know.’ If that time comes, I don’t want to drag it out. I don’t want to retire, have a last match, and then have another ‘last match’ and another one.”

He continued, “Like John (Cena) said, ‘This is my last Royal Rumble. This is my last Elimination Chamber. This is my last WrestleMania.’ And he means it. If anyone truly means it, it’s him. I want to do the same. When it’s over, I want it to be completely over. I want to reach that point, then tear it down and ride off into the sunset.”

To watch the full episode of “So, What Do You Want To Talk About?” featuring Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, check out the YouTube player below.