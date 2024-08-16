WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bobby Lashley and MVP Added to WWE Alumni Section on WWE.com

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 16, 2024

A new update has emerged concerning the WWE status of two longtime veterans.

Following recent reports about the WWE futures of Bobby Lashley and MVP, the situation seems to have become clearer.

As of Friday, August 16, WWE has shifted the profile pages of “The All Mighty” and his former Hurt Business associate to the Alumni section on WWE.com.

Lashley has not appeared on WWE television since the April 12 episode of SmackDown, while MVP was last seen managing Omos, who has also been used sparingly this year.

We will keep you informed as more details about the WWE status of Lashley and MVP become available.

