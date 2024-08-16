WWE SmackDown Preview: Tonight’s Action-Packed Show in Orlando, FL

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The road to WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 heats up tonight in the heart of “The Sunshine State.”

WWE Friday Night SmackDown kicks off at 8/7c on FOX, live from the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

Tonight’s two-hour blue brand extravaganza features The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, taking on #DIY's Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa in a high-stakes match to determine the No. 1 Contenders for The Bloodline's WWE Tag-Team Championships.

Also set for tonight’s show: “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, “Queen” Nia Jax’s WWE Women’s Championship Celebration with Tiffany Stratton, Blair Davenport vs. Naomi, Grayson Waller vs. Kevin Owens, and Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade III.