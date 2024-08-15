WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Statement From Vince McMahon's Lawyer

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 15, 2024

Recent concerns about Vince McMahon's health have sparked widespread speculation, particularly after reports suggested that his wife, Linda McMahon, mentioned he hasn't been well. These claims have gained traction, especially within the fan community, as Vince is currently involved in a significant lawsuit that has stirred various reactions.

Jessica Rosenberg, partner at Akin Gump and counsel to Vince McMahon, stated to WNS, "Vince's health is fine. We have no idea where the rumor that he had health issues came from, but it is not true."

The original report can be found below:

UPDATED: Linda McMahon Reportedly Reveals Vince McMahon's Health Has Rapidly Deteriorated Since Leaving WWE

Vince McMahon's health has been a topic of concern recently, as his wife, Linda McMahon, reportedly mentioned that he has not been keeping w [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 14, 2024 03:30PM


