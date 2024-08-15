Statement From Vince McMahon's Lawyer

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Recent concerns about Vince McMahon's health have sparked widespread speculation, particularly after reports suggested that his wife, Linda McMahon, mentioned he hasn't been well. These claims have gained traction, especially within the fan community, as Vince is currently involved in a significant lawsuit that has stirred various reactions.

Jessica Rosenberg, partner at Akin Gump and counsel to Vince McMahon, stated to WNS, "Vince's health is fine. We have no idea where the rumor that he had health issues came from, but it is not true."

The original report can be found below: