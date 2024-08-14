WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

UPDATED: Linda McMahon Reportedly Reveals Vince McMahon's Health Has Rapidly Deteriorated Since Leaving WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 14, 2024

UPDATED: Linda McMahon Reportedly Reveals Vince McMahon's Health Has Rapidly Deteriorated Since Leaving WWE

Vince McMahon's health has been a topic of concern recently, as his wife, Linda McMahon, reportedly mentioned that he has not been keeping well. The former WWE CEO is currently embroiled in a lawsuit that has had unforeseen repercussions among fans. As the legal battle continues to unfold, some fans are beginning to question the authenticity of Vince’s health issues, despite Linda’s claims.

The debate surrounding Vince’s condition was further fueled by comments on a podcast. Lee Cole, on his Wrestling With The Devil: A Lee Cole 111 Podcast, discussed the matter, claiming that he learned of Vince’s health struggles through someone close to Linda. He quoted Linda as saying, “Her husband’s health is deteriorating fast,” and added that “He barely gets out that’s why you don’t see him out in public.”

However, fans remain divided on the issue. While some sympathize with Linda’s remarks, others express skepticism, suggesting that the ongoing lawsuit might be impacting Vince emotionally, leading to questions about the validity of Linda’s statements.

Additionally, recent reports suggest that Vince McMahon has been on vacation and continues to maintain his regular activities, such as going to the gym and visiting his barber in New York City. He is also known to contact Donald Trump weekly.

Last year, McMahon reportedly underwent "major" spinal surgery.

UPDATE:

Jessica Rosenberg, partner at Akin Gump and counsel to Vince McMahon, stated, "Vince's health is fine. We have no idea where the rumor that he had health issues came from, but it is not true."


Tags: #wwe #linda mcmahon #vince mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88920/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π