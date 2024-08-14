UPDATED: Linda McMahon Reportedly Reveals Vince McMahon's Health Has Rapidly Deteriorated Since Leaving WWE

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Vince McMahon's health has been a topic of concern recently, as his wife, Linda McMahon, reportedly mentioned that he has not been keeping well. The former WWE CEO is currently embroiled in a lawsuit that has had unforeseen repercussions among fans. As the legal battle continues to unfold, some fans are beginning to question the authenticity of Vince’s health issues, despite Linda’s claims.

The debate surrounding Vince’s condition was further fueled by comments on a podcast. Lee Cole, on his Wrestling With The Devil: A Lee Cole 111 Podcast, discussed the matter, claiming that he learned of Vince’s health struggles through someone close to Linda. He quoted Linda as saying, “Her husband’s health is deteriorating fast,” and added that “He barely gets out that’s why you don’t see him out in public.”

However, fans remain divided on the issue. While some sympathize with Linda’s remarks, others express skepticism, suggesting that the ongoing lawsuit might be impacting Vince emotionally, leading to questions about the validity of Linda’s statements.

Additionally, recent reports suggest that Vince McMahon has been on vacation and continues to maintain his regular activities, such as going to the gym and visiting his barber in New York City. He is also known to contact Donald Trump weekly.

Last year, McMahon reportedly underwent "major" spinal surgery.

