"Heels" Gets Netflix Release Date

According to Variety and Entertainment Tonight, the pro-wrestling drama Heels, starring Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig, and Kelli Berglund, is set to hit Netflix on November 15th. Initially scheduled for a July release, the show was pushed to the fall. This release comes just a few months ahead of WWE’s flagship program, Raw, which will debut on Netflix in January 2025.

Heels originally aired on Starz but was canceled after two seasons. The show, which also featured WWE superstar CM Punk in a guest role, has garnered a dedicated fanbase. You can watch the trailer for Heels below.