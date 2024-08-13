WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Bloodline to Reign as Tag Team Champions Under Free Bird Rule

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 13, 2024

Following their shocking victory over DIY on the August 2nd episode of SmackDown, The Bloodline's reign as WWE Tag Team Champions has taken an unexpected turn. While Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga captured the titles, a potential injury sustained by Fatu at SummerSlam has thrown a wrench into their championship run.

To maintain their hold on the titles, WWE is reportedly implementing the Free Bird rule for The Bloodline. This means that any member of the faction, including Solo Sikoa, can defend the tag team championships. The strategy mirrors previous successful runs by The Usos and The New Day.

Fatu's absence from television has sparked speculation about his status. While Wrestling Observer Radio reports he is indeed injured, WWE is strategically keeping him away from Roman Reigns to build anticipation for a potential showdown between the two down the line.

Source: Wrestling Observer Radio
Tags: #wwe #the bloodline #tama tonga #jacob fatu

