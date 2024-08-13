Randy Orton Confirms WWE Commitment with New Five-Year Deal

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Randy Orton has officially confirmed that he's sticking around with WWE, putting an end to recent speculation. While Fightful Select had previously reported that The Viper signed a five-year extension that would keep him with the company until 2029, neither WWE nor Orton had commented on it—until now.

Speaking with Vincent Beltran of Marca, Orton confirmed the news and discussed his future with WWE: "I just signed a five-year contract extension, and I don’t have to rush. I have all the time in the world as far as I’m concerned. I feel great. I feel healthy."

Looking ahead, Orton is set to challenge GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Bash in Berlin, where he has the chance to become a 15-time world champion.