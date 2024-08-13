WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Randy Orton Confirms WWE Commitment with New Five-Year Deal

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 13, 2024

Randy Orton Confirms WWE Commitment with New Five-Year Deal

Randy Orton has officially confirmed that he's sticking around with WWE, putting an end to recent speculation. While Fightful Select had previously reported that The Viper signed a five-year extension that would keep him with the company until 2029, neither WWE nor Orton had commented on it—until now.

Speaking with Vincent Beltran of Marca, Orton confirmed the news and discussed his future with WWE: "I just signed a five-year contract extension, and I don’t have to rush. I have all the time in the world as far as I’m concerned. I feel great. I feel healthy."

Looking ahead, Orton is set to challenge GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Bash in Berlin, where he has the chance to become a 15-time world champion.

Former WWE NXT Tag-Team Champions Officially Join WWE Performance Center as Coaches

Two familiar faces to longtime WWE NXT fans have been officially added as coaches at the WWE Performance Center. Former WWE NXT Tag-Team Cha [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 13, 2024 05:11PM

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #randy orton

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88917/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π