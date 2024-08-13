Former WWE NXT Tag-Team Champions Officially Join WWE Performance Center as Coaches

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Two familiar faces to longtime WWE NXT fans have been officially added as coaches at the WWE Performance Center. Former WWE NXT Tag-Team Champions Oney Lorcan (Christopher Girard) and Wesley Blake (Cory Weston) are now listed as coaches on the official WWE PC website at WWE.com.

Their official profiles read:

CHRISTOPHER GIRARD (Coach)

As a former NXT Tag-Team Champion, Christopher Girard brings a perspective of going through the WWEPC system as talent to his coaching style, allowing him to relate to his students as someone who has experienced what they are going through. From Walpole, Massachusetts, Girard began working for WWE in 2008, after starting his wrestling career training under Lance Storm at the Storm Academy in Canada. Aside from becoming NXT Tag-Team Champion, Girard also competed in the ‘Greatest Royal Rumble’ in Saudi Arabia.



CORY WESTON (Coach)

From San Antonio, Texas, Cory Weston broke into the business training under the tutelage of WWE Hall of Famer Dory Funk Jr. He was a part of the very first NXT class at the WWE Performance Center where he wrestled under the name of Wesley Blake. Blake became one-half of the NXT Tag-Team Champions, and brings his experience and expertise to the next generation of future WWE Superstars.

Alongside Lorcan and Blake, former WWE wrestler AJ Winkler (Alexander James) is also listed as a coach.