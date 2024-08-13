New Name Revealed for WWE Raw Faction

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On Monday's Raw, a new faction name was unveiled for the trio of Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville, and Zoey Stark. Going forward, they will be known as The Pure Fusion Collective.

During a promo on Raw, Sonya Deville revealed the name while highlighting the chaos they've caused recently, mentioning the opponents they've taken out, including Zelina Vega, Katana Chance, and Dakota Kai. Shayna Baszler added that their mission is to dismantle the women's division "limb by limb."

The faction then competed against Damage CTRL in a number one contender's match for the WWE Women's Tag Team titles. The match ended in chaos as champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn attacked both teams, leading to a no contest. A three-way match for the titles was subsequently announced for next week's show.

Deville, who returned from injury in May, initially sought to recruit Baszler and Stark. Although Baszler was hesitant at first, the three eventually formed an alliance and have been targeting other teams on Raw, including taking out Kai on last week's show.