WWE Raw Results (August 12th, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tonight RAW kicks off with Rhea Ripley - also on the card tonight, Sami Zayn takes on Bron Breakker in a 2 out of 3 falls match, Damage CTRL go against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark in a No. 1 Contender's match, Damien Priest faces Carlito, The Alpha Academy square off against American Made and more!

Check back for results.

The show opens and we are shown clips from last week. Dirty Dom and Liv Morgan are seen arriving at the area earlier. We also see Randy Orton, Sami Zayn and Bron Breakker walking backstage.

In the area, Rhea Ripley's music hits and she makes her way out to the ring. Rhea gets on the mic and says she's had a lot of time to think about what happened at SummerSlam. She has felt every emotion you could possibly feel and she's replayed the events over and over again. But the feeling she's feeling right now is one of being pissed off. She calls out Dirty Dom and says he stabbed her in the back - but this is probably something he's heard before but it wasn't deep enough. She then focuses her promo on Liv Morgan. She tells Morgan she can't run forever. Liv is up in the crowd with a mic and Dom. Liv says she think Dom has things he has to get off his chest. Dom gets on the mic to massive boos, and asks Rhea if she knows why he left her for Liv - it's because he's a man and he deserves to be treated like one. The crowd hits back with a you suck chant. Dom says he was embarrassed with how Rhea treated him. A grown man calling a woman Mami? Now he has a woman who calls him Daddy. He says Liv lets him be him and that Liv did something Rhea could never and that's helping him beat his dad, Rey Mysterio. Rhea says she's proud of Dom's accomplishments as watching him turn into a man is one of her biggest accomplishments. She says she never helped him beat Rey because she wanted him to prove himself. She tells Dom choosing Liv is the last decision he will make. Liv gets on the mic says and Dom is a man and he's all hers. Liv says she took Rhea's family and that Rhea is all alone. She says she has everything and Rhea has nothing - everything Rhea loves Liv has. Rhea tells Liv to shut up and says she took all of her weaknesses but that Rhea is still standing and she's going to go through Liv. Damien Priest shows up behind Dom and Liv and attacks Dom. He takes Dom out to the concession area and Liv jumps Priest, but Ripley makes her way to the concession area and chasing off Liv. Priest and Dom are now back by the ring - Priest connects with a right hand and they both get in the ring. Priest goes to chokeslam Dom and Carlito comes in and tries to get at Priest, but he nails Carlito who goes out of the ring. We cut to commercial break.

In the ring we have our first match

Match 1: Damian Priest -vs- Carlito

Priest gets Carlito down with a big boot, and continues to hammer on him in the turn buckle. Carlito is planted face first and he quickly rolls out of the ring. Priest goes out after him and throws him back in the ring. Priest connects with a kick and then sets up Carlito for a Razor's edge but he fights out and hits Priest with a DDT for a two count. Carlito with some blows to Priest and connects with a kick that pisses off Priest. Priest gets Carlito with a flatliner for a two count. Priest goes to the top rope but Carlito stops him and they go back and forth with punches. Carlito shakes the rope nutting Priest. He gets Priest up for a superplex off the top rope and we go to commercial.

We come back from commercial and Priest is rallying against Carlito. Carlito connects with a running knee and a neckbreaker for a two count on Priest. Carlito trash talks Priest and hits him a couple times as Priest starts to fire up and hits a spinning heel kick on Carlito. Priest gets Carlito down with a big right hand and connects with a running elbow and then he hits a Broken Arrow on Carlito. Both men trade kicks and Priest connects with a huge clothesline. Priest hits the South of Heaven for the win.

Winner: Damian Priest

JD and Balor run in followed by Dom and Liv and they attack Priest. Ripley's music hits and she comes out to the aid of Priest. She takes out Carlito and corners Balor in the ring. Priest goes for a superkick but JD pushes Balor out of the way. The rest of the crew makes a run for it and JD is met with a chokeslam. The Terror Twins hug in the ring and Dom gets on the top rope and attempts and ambush and is caught by Priest. He throws Dom to Ripley who sets him up for a Riptide but Morgan saves him.

Backstage the Alpha Academy and Ivy Nile tells Maxxine to not come out to the ring with the Alpha Academy. Maxxine wants none of it and won't abandon her family... as we go to commercial.

We come back from commercial break to a promo for the Wyatt Sicks. Uncle Howdy says something is happening, something big. He says he was there for the debut of the Wyatt Sicks and it cuts to a quick clip of Bray Wyatt in a field of trees. Uncle Howdy says "My life - for you" over and over again the promo cuts out.

Pat McAfee and Michael Cole talk about the debut of the Wyatt 6 and Odyssey Jones and we get a replay of him taking out AOP and Karrion Kross.

Xavier Woods is backstage with Kofi Kingston and Odyssey Jones. Kofi says they're gonna return the favour of having Jones' back and they'll be with him at ring side. They leave Woods who looks on apprehensively.

Match 2: Odyssey Jones w/The New Day -vs- Vincent Winey

Winey goes at Jones from the bell, but Jones comes back and throws Winey across the ring. Clotheslines in the corner from Jones to Winey. Jones throws Winey up and hits a huge slam and then somersaults onto Winey. Jones splashes onto Winey in the corner and attempts another slam but Winey slides through and tries to get at Jones' knees. Jones hits a spinning sidewalk slam for the three count.

Winner: Odyssey Jones

Jones and The New Day celebrate in the ring and are interrupted by Karrion Kross. He gets on the mic and says The New Day is trying to replace Big E with Odyssey - but Odyssey is actually there to replace Woods. AOP, Paul Elerig and Scarlett look on as Woods gets on the mic and asks which two will take on The New Day. Kofi suggests a six man tag. The Final Testament -vs- The New Day and Odyssey Jones - Kross accepts the challenge next week on RAW.

Backstage Adam Pearce is on the phone saying he wants a match finalized. Drew MacIntyre comes in and Pearce says CM Punk isn't here. MacIntyre asks why Orton is here and in the running for the belt. Drew warns Pearce about Orton and says he'll take care of this problem while on his best behaviour.

Match 3: Texas Tornado Tag Match - Alpha Academy w/Maxxine DuPri -vs- American Made

Obe Femi is seen in the crows as the Alpha Academy makes their way to the ring. American Made is out next - we are told Gable isn't here as he's in France for the Olympics. The match starts with all four men going at. Otis throws out Creed and then goes for Brutus. Julius Creed and Akira go at it and Creed comes out on top. Both the Creeds double team Otis in the corner of the ring. They whip Otis to the opposite end and he slams against the turnbuckle and falls flat for a two count. The Creeds continue the double team, but Tozawa comes back in and launches himself off of Otis' shoulders and takes down the brothers. Otis puts Tozawa on his shoulders and uses him as a weapon and takes out the brothers who go to the outside. Otis throws Tozawa out of the ring onto Julius and Brutus.

We come back from commercial break with Tozawa in the ring and The Creed brothers double teaming Otis. They clear the announce table and put Otis on it but Tozawa tries to interfere but Julius catches him and powerbombs him into the barricade. He throws Tozawa back in the ring for the two count. The brothers double team Tozawa who comes out of nowhere with a double DDT. Otis is still out on the outside and he makes his way back into the ring. Otis tramples through the brothers and takes them down with right hands and splashes into the turnbuckle. Otis catches Julius mid air and then hits a caterpillar for a two count. Otis takes out Brutus with a clotheslines but is met with a running knee by Julius. The brothers hit a standing moonsault and a shooting star press for the two count. The Brothers now tag team Tozawa who counters into a hurricanrana. Tozawa clears the ring and attempts a suicide bomb but botches it. He now tries for a high flying move but is stopped. All four men are in the corner. Superplex on Otis and then Tozawa comes off with splash onto the brothers. All four men are down and the Alpha Academy is up first. Outside Ivy Nile attacks Maxxine and slams her onto the announce table. Otis and Tozawa get distracted by the Dragon sleeper hold Ivy has on Maxxine and get the pin on Tozawa.

Winners: American Made

We go to an interview With Jackie Redmond and Pete Dunne. They discuss Sheamus and Dunne says he's responsible for Sheamus' success. He says he never wants to be called Butch again, and he's Pete Dunne and he will shut Sheamus up as he never wants to be called Butch again.

Backstage Bron Breakker is warming up for his match against Sami Zayn.

We are back from commercial and see a recap of Bronson Reed and his in ring prowess and attack on Seth Rollins.

Backstage Bronson Reed is getting scolded by Adam Pearce. Reed says he wanted to make an impact and he did. He says Pearce can either find him an opponent tonight or he'll just find his next victim.

Up next we have the women's number one contender match for the tag titles. We cut to Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane backstage and they say they're going to defeat the faction of Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark and Sonya Deville. We then cut to Stark, Baszler and Deville who tell Damage CTRL to shoot their shot.

We cut to the ring and we see Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre making their way to the ring.

Match 4: Damage CTRL -vs- Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark w/ Sonya Deville

Kairi Sane and Iyo Sky are out first as Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre look on. We see WWE Alumni Candace Michelle in the crowd and the announcers shout her out and she does her little dance. Next out are The Pure Fusion Collective (Stark/Baszler/Deville) while we are shown the wreckage PFC has caused. Baszler and Sky start off and Sky takes down Baszler with a headscissor. Sane is tagged in and she is all over the ring leaving Bazler a little out of it. Sane has Baszler gassed in the corner and hits a baseball slide, and Sane then its a high cross body on Baszler for a two count. Baszler takes over and tags Stark. PFC double teams Sane and they tease the champs who are watching from the outside and we cut to commercial.

We are back with Sane and Baszler in the ring. Sane is trying to make the tag but Baszler keeps her from it. Sane is hoisted up and counters with a DDT on Baszler. Both women tag out and Sky and Stark go at, with Sky taking it to Stark. Sky outsmarts Stark and Sky hits a double missle dropkick on both Stark and Baszler. Bullet train attack on Stark by Sky for a two count. Sky tries for a double underhook move but Stark counters with a german suplex. Baszler is tagged in and they double team Sky for a two count as Sane breaks the count. Baszler tags in Stark and Iyo hits a double underhook shoulder breaker. Sky goes to the top but Deville distracts allowing Baszler to distract Sky. The women are outside and Stark kicks the champs accidentally. Sky hits her moonsault but before she can get the pin Dawn and Fyre come in and dismantle both teams.

Winners: Damage CTRL via DQ

Backstage Miz and R-Truth are hanging out. Truth says he got Miz a match against Bron... and shows the match graphic and it's against Bronson Reed. Randy Orton talks up the Miz and gets him pumped up for his match.

Randy Orton comes out to the ring and gets on the mic. Orton interacts with crowd and gives us a history lesson. 20yrs ago he won the world title for the very first time becoming the youngest champion. A few short weeks he will become a 15 time World Heavyweight Champ - GUNTHER interrupts and makes his way to the ring. 75% of the time he's been in the WWE he's been a champion - Pat MacAfee tells us. GUNTHER grabs a mic, Orton says he's gonna beat GUNTHER at the Bash in Berlin and Monday Night RAW will be his new home. GUNTHER says Orton is one of the greatest of all time but let's be honest, he was the greatest of all time as Orton has unlimited potential he's wasted it. He tells Orton it's the era of the "Ring General" and this era doesn't have room for people who waste potential and that there is no room for Orton in this era. Orton comes back with saying he's made more mistakes than anyone in the locker room but he's a new man and he's owned up to his mistakes. Orton reminds GUNTHER who GUNTHER is talking to. Orton says he's the most violent, controversial yet successful superstar in the WWE and it's a gift not a curse. Orton says he does it the American way, he has five kids and smokeshow wife and he's a 14 soon to be 15 time WWE World Champion and while he appreciates GUNTHER's opinion he's sure he's done well for himself. GUNTHER comes back with saying it's all good but he says Orton is predictable. GUNTHER has some predictions - he will beat up Orton, prediction two, Orton will not be champion again. He says when it really matters Orton always screws it up - but that isn't an insult as it comes naturally to the Orton. He calls Grandpa Orton and Papa Orton a screw up but RKO is the biggest screw up of all. The men drop their mics and get into each other's faces. Drew MacIntyre's music hits and he makes his way to this almost brawl. Drew gets on the mic outside the ring which makes GUNTHER turn to MacIntyre but Orton spins him around and hits and RKO. Out of nowhere CM Punk shows up and attacke retreats into the crowd while Punk celebrates.

Jackie Redmond catches up with Sheamus backstage who talks about the things Dunne said. Ludwig Kaiser comes in and says he'll put an end to the Celtic Warrior. Pete Dunne attacks Sheamus as Kaiser retreats. Dunne bashes Sheamus' hand with a crowbar.

Backstage we see CM Punk walking and Kathy Kelly stops Punk. She says she was on the same flight as Punk so it's weird he said he couldn't be here due to flight issues. Punk said he called Drew's bluff and just said that cuz he still has the bracelet that means so much to Punk. Punk says he can keep the bracelet but keeps his wife's name and his dog's name out of his mouth. Punk says he doesn't get why MacIntyre runs from a fight he started.

Match 5: The Miz w/R-Truth -vs- Bronson Reed

Miz is out first with R-Truth - Miz is stressed for this match but Truth is fired up. In the crowd we see WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and the arena goes dark and out comes Bronson Reed. Reed runs at Miz who kicks him the face. Miz gets a bunch of punches and hits on Reed and keeps away from Reed until Reed lets Miz run right into him. Miz is now down and Reed somersaults onto Miz. Miz heads to the outside and Truth helps him up but Reed comes off the apron and ploughs through Miz and we go to commercial.

Back from commercial, Miz is trying to get some offence on Reed and gets Breed to the outside. Miz throws himself over the top rope onto Reed. Reed gets back onto the ring and Miz slides between his legs and gets in the ring and hits a spinning tornado DDT for a two count. Miz with kicks to Reed's sternum that don't phase Reed. Miz hammers into Reed in the corner and attempts a cross body and jumps into a death valley driver. Reed goes up top and covers Miz for the win after a top rope splash.

Winner: Bronson Reed

After the match Reed tries to splash Miz again but Truth comes in for the save and is squished by Reed who goes back up again and hits Truth again with a splash. He goes for a third and fourth while officials yell at him. Just when you think he's done, Reed climbs up top again and Adam Pearce is in his face telling him to stop and Reed finally relents. But he runs to the other corner and tsunami's Truth again! Jamie Noble, BOY!, is in the ring and telling Reed to take a hike. Reed laughs and leaves the ring. Pearce catches up to Reed and lectures him. Reed turns around and heads back to the top rope and hits another Tsunami on Truth.

Backstage Sami Zayn is stretching and Jey Uso pops by and hypes up Zayn. He says when Zayn wins they'll go after Judgement Day. Lots of yeet-age between these two.

We come back from commercial with the Judgement Day backstage. They talk about the Terror Twins being a joke and how they'll dismantle The Terror Twins since Liv and Dom take on Priest and Ripley at Bash in Berlin. Balor says Priest should watch out as backstabber Balor is on the loose.

Zayn comes out in the ring and we go backstage and catch up with Breakker as he's walking to the ring. He says he's a badass and it's time to do what badasses do and his music hits and he makes his way out for his match.

Match 6: Sami Zayn -vs- Bron Breakker - 2 out of 3 Falls Match

Breakker stares down Zayn from outside the ring and both men beak each other off in the ring. Breakker starts with getting Zayn in the corner and Zayn comes back with punches. Zayn sends Breakker over the top rope and then hits a over the top rop dive.

We come back from break and Breakker goes for a two count. Breakker swings Zayn into the rope and Zayn meets Breakker with a kick to the face. Breakker gets Zayn down for a two count. Chops to Breakker and a DDT for a two count for Zayn. Zayn is powering up and attempts a thunder bomb but Breakker counters and hits a german suplex on Zayn. Breakker slams against Zayn in the corner but Sami hits Breakker with a Helluva kick for the three count.

First Fall Winner: Sami Zayn

Both men are on the outside and Zayn attempts a moonsault but is caught. Breakker slams Zayn into the barricade and we cut to commercial.

Back from the break, Breakker hits a frankensteiner on Zayn for a two count. Both men are down and Breakker is up first. Zayn is gorilla press power slammed and the speared and Breakker its another spear for the pin.

Second Fall Winner: Bron Breakker

Zayn is still flattened on the mat as Breakker paces and growls. He tries for a pin but Zayn does a backslide pin for a two count. Now on the outside Zayn is being bounced off the announce table. Breakker jumps off the apron onto Zayn. Zayn is laid out while Breakker chills in the ring and Zayn is almost counted out. Breakker sits Zayn on the top rope and tries for a superplex but Zayn fights back and does a top rope sunset powerbomb on Breakker for a two count. Both men try to get on their feet but they're both stumbling. Zayn attempts and exploder suplex in the corner but Breakker is able to over power and suplex him. Zayn is able to get a two count on Breakker and gets Breakker down again with a kick to the face for a two count. Zayn is getting frustrated and drags Breakker to the corner and gets on the top rope. Breakker gets on his feet and runs up the turnbuckle but Zayn knocks him down and goes for a splash but Breakker catches him midair with spear and the three count.

Third Fall Winner: Bron Breakker

Winner: Bron Breakker

We see Breakker celebrate as the show goes off the air.