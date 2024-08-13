WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Dakota Kai Injury Update

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 13, 2024

Dakota Kai Injury Update

During the August 12th episode of WWE Raw, it was revealed that Dakota Kai will be sidelined for the next eight to ten weeks due to a torn meniscus. She is expected to undergo surgery in the near future.

On the August 5th edition of WWE Raw, Kai was scheduled to face Sonya Deville in a singles match. However, before the match could begin, Kai was attacked, leaving her clutching her knee in pain. Her most recent in-ring appearance was on July 27th during a WWE live event in Tokyo, Japan.

Meanwhile, Damage CTRL members Kairi Sane and IYO SKY competed in a #1 contender’s match against Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler. The match ended in a disqualification after Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn interfered. You can check out our full results from Raw here.

WWE Raw Results (August 12th, 2024)

Tonight RAW kicks off with Rhea Ripley - also on the card tonight, Sami Zayn takes on Bron Breakker in a 2 out of 3 falls match, Damage CTRL [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 13, 2024 12:46PM


Tags: #wwe #dakota kai

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88911/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π