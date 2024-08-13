Dakota Kai Injury Update

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During the August 12th episode of WWE Raw, it was revealed that Dakota Kai will be sidelined for the next eight to ten weeks due to a torn meniscus. She is expected to undergo surgery in the near future.

On the August 5th edition of WWE Raw, Kai was scheduled to face Sonya Deville in a singles match. However, before the match could begin, Kai was attacked, leaving her clutching her knee in pain. Her most recent in-ring appearance was on July 27th during a WWE live event in Tokyo, Japan.

Meanwhile, Damage CTRL members Kairi Sane and IYO SKY competed in a #1 contender’s match against Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler. The match ended in a disqualification after Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn interfered. You can check out our full results from Raw here.