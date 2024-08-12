AJ Styles' WWE Return Imminent

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AJ Styles, also known as "The Phenomenal One," was originally scheduled to appear at last Friday's Smackdown taping but ultimately did not attend.

According to PWInsider, the former WWE World Champion is still anticipated to make his return to WWE storylines ahead of the Bash in Berlin premium live event on August 31. However, once the creative plans for Smackdown were finalized, it was decided that the timing wasn’t right for Styles' return. This decision was made between Wednesday and Thursday last week. The report further notes that Styles' return is imminent.

Styles' last match was at the WWE Clash at the Castle event, where he faced Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Universal Championship but fell short of capturing the title.