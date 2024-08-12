Damon Kemp, Former WWE NXT Star, Now a Free Agent

Former NXT wrestler Damon Kemp (Bobby Steveson) is now a free agent after WWE chose not to renew his contract. As of today, Kemp is open to wrestling “anywhere and everywhere” and is taking bookings for matches and appearances.
He shared on social media: “As of today I am no longer contracted with WWE. I want to wrestle anywhere and everywhere. For bookings/appearances contact damonkempmgmt@gmail.com.”
Kemp, who joined WWE in 2021, was part of the No Quarter Catch Crew in NXT alongside Charlie Dempsey, Myles Borne, and Tavion Heights. Before his pro wrestling career, Kemp was an amateur wrestler at the University of Minnesota. His brother, Gable Steveson, also a former WWE talent, is currently pursuing a career in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills.
As of today I am no longer contracted with WWE. I want to wrestle anywhere and everywhere. For bookings/appearances contact damonkempmgmt@gmail.com— Bobby Steveson (@BobbySteveson) August 12, 2024
