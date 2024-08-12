WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Texas Tornado Rules Added to Creed Brothers vs. Alpha Academy WWE Raw Tag Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 12, 2024

A slight adjustment has been made to the lineup for tonight’s WWE Raw at the Moody Center, located on the University of Texas campus.

The tag match between Alpha Academy and American Made will now be contested under Texas Tornado rules, promising an all-out brawl with no tags required.

Here’s the updated lineup for WWE Raw on Monday, August 12, 2024:

- Rhea Ripley kicks off the show

- Randy Orton makes an appearance

- WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker defends against Sami Zayn in a two-out-of-three falls match

- Number one contender’s match for WWE Women’s Tag Team titles: Damage CTRL (IYO SKY & Kairi Sane) vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

- Damian Priest vs. Carlito

- American Made (Julius & Brutus Creed) vs. Alpha Academy (Akira Tozawa & Otis) in a Texas Tornado match

- Odyssey Jones will also appear


