Randy Orton Secures Long-Term WWE Future with New Contract Through 2029

WWE legend Randy Orton has committed his future to the company by signing a new contract, according to multiple reports. The 14-time world champion, often referred to as "The Viper," has reportedly inked a deal that will keep him in the squared circle until at least 2029.

Orton's previous contract was set to expire this year, but due to extended absences caused by injuries, WWE and the superstar have opted for a new agreement rather than extending the old one. Sources indicate that the financial landscape of wrestling contracts has significantly changed since Orton's last deal, making a new agreement a fairer option for both parties.

While neither WWE nor Orton has officially confirmed the news, the reported deal ensures that one of the most iconic figures in wrestling history will continue to entertain fans for years to come. Orton's next challenge will be against GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Bash in Berlin later this month.