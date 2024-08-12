Kevin Nash and LA Knight Finally Meet Backstage at WWE SummerSlam, Squash Any Rumored Tension

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Kevin Nash and LA Knight finally crossed paths backstage at WWE SummerSlam 2024, after months of exchanging barbs on social media.

In his latest "Kliq This" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer and nWo founding member discussed their encounter behind the scenes at “The Biggest Party of the Summer.” Despite previous tensions, including Knight's comments about Nash "taking food off his table" and Nash's remarks about Knight being a rip-off of The Rock and Steve Austin, Nash made it clear that there is no bad blood between them.

During the podcast, Nash recounted his conversation with LA Knight at SummerSlam: “So LA Knight was sitting at the end of the table. I sat down at the table behind him, he turned around and I just said, ‘So, you finally getting to go over tonight?’ He goes, ‘Something like that.’ We talked and I asked, he was working with Logan Paul, I just asked how it was to work with Paul. Is he a natural, is he paint by numbers? He just gave me his opinion on how he handled the situation, not for me to explain on this show because I don’t want Logan Paul and his relationship to be verified or injured by comments that I make that I might have construed differently than it was meant to be said to me. He seemed like a really nice guy, there was no heat between us.”

Addressing the tension that had been speculated between them, Nash emphasized, “No. No, at that point, nobody is f**king trying to hurt anybody in this business. I wasn’t trying to take food off his table. Other people have mocked my words to him in promos on their television. I’d rather be the guy being talked about than the guy not being talked about, that’s just the way I look at it. If I’m talking about you, cause I can talk about anybody I want in wrestling. There’s a bunch of dead guys I can talk sht about that could never rebuttal any of that. But, to me, this new breed of guys, I’m not trying to pss anyone off. I want the company to excel.”