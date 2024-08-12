Judgment Day Gets a Facelift: 'Street Trash' Could Be the New Name in Town

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X



The Judgment Day appears to be on the verge of a significant transformation.

Wrestle Votes is reporting that WWE plans to rebrand the faction, with an announcement potentially coming during tonight’s Raw in Austin, Texas.

“Plans are in motion to rebrand the ‘new’ Judgment Day,” the report stated. “Sources indicate that while the group’s core identity will remain intact, a name change is on the horizon.”

The leading candidate for the new name is reportedly “Street Trash,” a moniker given to Damian Priest by WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER during their buildup to WWE SummerSlam 2024.