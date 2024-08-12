WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Judgment Day Gets a Facelift: 'Street Trash' Could Be the New Name in Town

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 12, 2024

The Judgment Day appears to be on the verge of a significant transformation.

Wrestle Votes is reporting that WWE plans to rebrand the faction, with an announcement potentially coming during tonight’s Raw in Austin, Texas.

“Plans are in motion to rebrand the ‘new’ Judgment Day,” the report stated. “Sources indicate that while the group’s core identity will remain intact, a name change is on the horizon.”

The leading candidate for the new name is reportedly “Street Trash,” a moniker given to Damian Priest by WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER during their buildup to WWE SummerSlam 2024.

Tags: #wwe #judgment day #street trash

