Former WWE Star Debuts at ROH tapings

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 12, 2024

A former WWE star made a significant appearance during Sunday’s Ring of Honor (ROH) tapings.

Sidney Akeem, previously known as Reggie on the WWE main roster and Scrypts in NXT, debuted at the Arlington, Texas, tapings, where he faced off against Johnny TV, ultimately falling short in the match.

It was announced in April that Akeem's WWE contract would not be renewed, expiring in June. Post-WWE, Akeem made a strong impact in Game Changer Wrestling (GCW), securing victories against competitors like Ninja Mack, Myron Reed, and Gringo Loco.

Akeem initially signed with WWE in 2020, gaining attention as Carmella's sommelier. He later engaged in feuds with Akira Tozawa and R-Truth over the WWE 24/7 Championship. In 2022, he debuted in NXT as the masked wrestler Scrypts, and after losing his mask, he managed OTM (Lucien Price & Bronco Nima) until his departure.

Sunday’s ROH tapings are part of AEW’s ongoing events at Arlington’s Esports Stadium, with the series set to conclude this Saturday during Collision.


Tags: #roh #ring of honor #wwe #sidney akeem #reggie

