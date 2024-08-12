Daniel Garcia's Future Uncertain as AEW Contract Nears End

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The future of rising star Daniel Garcia remains unclear as his contract with All Elite Wrestling is set to expire this fall. The young wrestler has been absent from AEW television since a brutal attack by MJF in July.

Initial reports suggested Garcia was likely to re-sign with AEW, but recent developments indicate the situation is more complex. While the company is keen to retain him, there's growing interest from WWE, who previously expressed interest in Garcia during a tryout.

Both promotions are now said to be vying for the services of the talented grappler. As Garcia's contract countdown continues, the wrestling world watches with anticipation to see where his career will head next.