WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Daniel Garcia's Future Uncertain as AEW Contract Nears End

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 12, 2024

Daniel Garcia's Future Uncertain as AEW Contract Nears End

The future of rising star Daniel Garcia remains unclear as his contract with All Elite Wrestling is set to expire this fall. The young wrestler has been absent from AEW television since a brutal attack by MJF in July.

Initial reports suggested Garcia was likely to re-sign with AEW, but recent developments indicate the situation is more complex. While the company is keen to retain him, there's growing interest from WWE, who previously expressed interest in Garcia during a tryout.

Both promotions are now said to be vying for the services of the talented grappler. As Garcia's contract countdown continues, the wrestling world watches with anticipation to see where his career will head next.

Former WWE Star Debuts at ROH tapings

A former WWE star made a significant appearance during Sunday’s Ring of Honor (ROH) tapings. Sidney Akeem, previously known as Reggie [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 12, 2024 12:02PM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #daniel garcia

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88901/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π