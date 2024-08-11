WWE SmackDown Hits Highest Viewership Since April with August 9 Episode in Tulsa, OK.

The viewership numbers are in for the latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.
The Friday, August 9, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, broadcasted from the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK, garnered an impressive 2.433 million viewers.
This marks the highest viewership since April and represents a 21% increase compared to last week's show, which attracted 2.179 million viewers.
The August 9 episode, following the SummerSlam event, also saw a significant boost in the key 18-49 demographic, with 811,000 viewers tuning in—a 19% increase from the previous week's 0.60 rating. The episode was headlined by the highly-anticipated return of "The Original Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns.
