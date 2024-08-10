WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cody Rhodes' Challenger for WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 PLE Officially Announced

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 10, 2024

During the August 9th, 2024 edition of WWE SmackDown, Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes had a conversation with Kevin Owens, expressing his desire to defend the title against him at the Bash in Berlin PLE. Owens, however, respectfully declined, feeling he hadn't earned the opportunity.

Despite Owens' response, Cody remained determined and informed Owens that he would still speak to General Manager Nick Aldis to make the match happen.

Backstage, Owens reiterated his stance to Aldis, who mentioned that Roman Reigns was also under consideration for the match. This suggestion upset Owens, who argued that anyone in the locker room was more deserving than Reigns. Ultimately, Aldis decided to select Owens as Cody’s challenger, and after some consideration, Owens agreed to the match.

Tags: #wwe #cody rhodes #kevin owens #bash in berlin

